A man hung his socks on the ring handles in China's Beijing Subway on March 13.

The video shows the man in red jacket putting his bare feet on the handrail in the middle of the carriage and hanging his socks on the ring handles.

As he realized that someone was filming him, he used a plastic bag to cover his face.

Onlookers said that it was smelling out in the whole carriage, according to local reports.