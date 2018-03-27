Stunning views of pink lake in Mexico's Yucatan

A tourist captured on her camera this idyllic landscape covered by pink lakes on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico.

The footage, captured in tiny Mexican fishing village called Las Coloradas, shows one of a series of brightly coloured pink lakes in the tip of the Yucatan’s peninsula.

Las Coloradas has been an important salt-producing area for centuries.

The pink lakes owe their colour to the red-colored algae, plankton, and brine shrimp that thrive in the salty environment.