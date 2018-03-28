Landslide wipes out motorway in central Peru

This is the moment a motorway is wiped out by a landslide in central Peru.

The footage, captured on March 23 in Recuay province, shows the motorway collapsing as tons of rock fall on it.

According to reports, the landslide has destroyed almost 40 metres of a road near the town of Ayacayana, which is now only accessible through a path.

A new bridge is planned to be built and traffic is meant to be reestablished in the next few days, state government said.

CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: DOWNLOAD A 13 MINUTE RAW VERSION HERE: https://www.newsflare.com/video/193099/travel/natures-fury