Villagers in rural Thailand celebrate country’s New Year

Villagers in rural Thailand celebrate the country’s Songkran new year - with water fights and a procession.

Residents danced and splashed each other with water as a pickup truck with the village chief and top monk passed by homes.

Behind that was a large truck with a band playing music which blared from its speakers in Surin province in the Isan north east region.

The locals wear floral shirts and sprinkle each other with water for good luck - a tradition which has evolved into water fights with bowls of water and water guns.

Many tourists visit the country to take part in the spectacle in major cities.