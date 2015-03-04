Traveller takes 3000km wrong turn in destination mix-up

Emmanuel Akomanyi was stuck in Brazil for a week after a destination mix-up. Photo: Youtube

A Ghanian boy pursuing the opportunity of a lifetime has taken a wrong turn – putting him nearly 3000km out of his way.

CNN reported that Emmanuel Akomanyi, who had been awarded a scholarship to study medicine in the South American country of Guyana, couldn’t get a flight directly to the destination so he flew instead to Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

He then bought what he thought was a ticket to Guyana and boarded the plane, only to discover when he got off at the other end that he was actually in the Brazilian city of Goiania.

Akomanyi was forced to rely on the support of strangers for a week in Brazil as he had no money, until the airline that sold him the ticket provided him with a flight to Guyana, according to CNN.

He’s not the first person to end up headed for the wrong destination.

Last June, a couple in the UK accidentally boarded a flight for the Caribbean island of Grenada, instead of the Spanish city of Granada.

Their e-tickets reportedly listed only the city name, not the destination country or flight duration.

Earlier that month, British woman Lamenda Kingdon had also booked a flight to Granada, but found herself headed for Grenada.

According to the Daily Mail, she had booked the trip after being diagnosed with cancer and when the mistake was realised, British Airways staff moved her to first class and sent her back to London when the flight made a scheduled stop in St Lucia.

In 2013, a couple who wanted to travel to Dakar, Senegal, ended up flying to Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The same year, an elderly woman trying to fly to Florida was instead sent to Pittsburgh by accident.

It was the second time she had been sent to the wrong destination – two years earlier, the wheelchair-bound woman was put on a plane to Florida instead of Louisiana.

