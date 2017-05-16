Trump chooses golf over family time

Donald Trump is no stranger to golf courses. In fact, since becoming president in January, he’s teed off no fewer than 21 times.

And on the weekend, when most families were coming together to celebrate the beloved matriarchs in their lives, it was the golf course the POTUS headed to.

Trump was seen at Loudon County Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC on Mother's Day, with his wife Melania and son Barron seemingly absent.

Trump did however tweet his wife on the day.

Wishing @FLOTUS Melania and all of the great mothers out there a wonderful day ahead with family and friends!



Happy #MothersDay



— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2017

In contrast, a spokesperson told the Washington Examiner that Melania was “spending the day with her family”, hinting she was at her current home in Trump Towers in New York.

The couple have been living separately since January. Photo: Getty More

Melania’s own tweet that day did little to dispel the notion the family were spending time apart.

The devoted mum posted a cute snap of her and Barron in matching monochrome outfits, with the 11-year-old taking a photo of beaming Melania.

The First Lady’s tweet follows news Melania and Barron will finally be making the move to Washington, with Barron’s new school finally picked out.

"We are very excited for our son to attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School," Melania said in a statement.

Melania’s move ends months of separation from her husband, who moved into the White House after his inauguration.

It also comes after a damning Vanity Fair article claimed to expose the couple’s marriage secrets.

Much has been made of Melania's reluctance to be in the public eye. Photo: Getty More

With reports Trump issued his wife a ‘post-baby contract’ after the birth of Barron, to her alleged reluctance to take on the role of First Lady, all eyes will be on Melania as she makes the move to Washington.

“A nation now wonders what role, if any, the new First Lady might play in its life. So too, perhaps, does her husband,” political author, A. Scott Berg told VanityFair.

