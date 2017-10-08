Twitter goes crazy over Apple's new emojis

Apple is adding some new emojis in a forthcoming update and today they’ve unveiled over 30 new designs, including essentials such as new animals and Chinese takeaway cartons.
The giraffe emoji was particularly in demand (for some reason) on Twitter:
THERES GOING TO BE A GIRAFFE EMOJI pic.twitter.com/cP47VTr4vw— Nicole My Ghoul 👻🎗 (@cmbnicole) October 6, 2017
Dear Unicode,— Madeleine Dodge (@madeleinedodge) September 25, 2017
Why are there four variations of a plane but no giraffe emoji?
Sincerely,
Asking for a friend
The emojis are bundled into the iOS 11.1 update, which doesn’t have an official release date but will be in beta starting next week. Android users are not being left out as Android Oreo has the characters, but that version of the software isn’t the standard just yet.
Among the additions are autumn clothes:
Some mythical creatures are coming in time for Halloween:
And the iconic face emoji will also get another addition in the form of the “bad mouth” emoji:
“The new emoji are designed to reveal every detail and adapted from approved characters in Unicode 10. iOS 11.1 will also include characters announced on World Emoji Day” said Apple in a statement on their website.
They’ll also be adding what could be mistaken for the “rock and roll” hand gesture; it actually means “I love you” in American sign language:
Users are eagerly anticipating the release on social media:
they’re adding a giraffe emoji suddenly my skin is clear, my gpa is a 4.0, my crops are watered, the sun is shining, the birds are singing https://t.co/bSROaCqJCn— Tyan 🍂 (@tyanrose) October 6, 2017
Definitely going to be using the swearing emoji a lot 😂😂 #NewEmojis #Emojis pic.twitter.com/D8OQyU0zik— Dan Baynham (@Dan_Baynham95) October 7, 2017
The #newemojis unveiled for IOS 11.1 giving me something to live for. pic.twitter.com/oddU9ETZwm— Lindsey Bartlett (@lindseybartlett) October 7, 2017
Of course, some are not impressed with the update and only will be when they finally add a redhead emoji:
No gingers tho?— Daniel Knight (@MotsKnight) October 6, 2017
Call me when they have a redhead.— Auntie Nanners (@NannersBooBoo) October 6, 2017
