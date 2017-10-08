Twitter goes crazy over Apple's new emojis

Alex Eriksen

Apple is adding some new emojis in a forthcoming update and today they’ve unveiled over 30 new designs, including essentials such as new animals and Chinese takeaway cartons.

Apple's new emojis will make it so much easier to talk about takeaway food. Source: Apple

The giraffe emoji was particularly in demand (for some reason) on Twitter:

The emojis are bundled into the iOS 11.1 update, which doesn’t have an official release date but will be in beta starting next week. Android users are not being left out as Android Oreo has the characters, but that version of the software isn’t the standard just yet.

Among the additions are autumn clothes:

Apple's new scarf emoji. Cosy! Source: Apple
There is also now a pair of woolly gloves. Source: Apple
And a very stylish trench coat that Meghan Markle (and Inspector Gadget) will definitely enjoy using. Source: Apple

Some mythical creatures are coming in time for Halloween:

A mermaid, wizard, fairy and vampire. Perfection. Source: Apple

And the iconic face emoji will also get another addition in the form of the “bad mouth” emoji:

Grumpy and sweary. Source: Apple

“The new emoji are designed to reveal every detail and adapted from approved characters in Unicode 10. iOS 11.1 will also include characters announced on World Emoji Day” said Apple in a statement on their website.

They’ll also be adding what could be mistaken for the “rock and roll” hand gesture; it actually means “I love you” in American sign language:

This hand signal means 'I love you' in American Sign Language. Source: Apple

Users are eagerly anticipating the release on social media:

Of course, some are not impressed with the update and only will be when they finally add a redhead emoji:

