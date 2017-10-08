Twitter goes crazy over Apple's new emojis

Apple is adding some new emojis in a forthcoming update and today they’ve unveiled over 30 new designs, including essentials such as new animals and Chinese takeaway cartons.

Apple's new emojis will make it so much easier to talk about takeaway food. Source: Apple More

The giraffe emoji was particularly in demand (for some reason) on Twitter:

THERES GOING TO BE A GIRAFFE EMOJI pic.twitter.com/cP47VTr4vw — Nicole My Ghoul 👻🎗 (@cmbnicole) October 6, 2017

Dear Unicode,

Why are there four variations of a plane but no giraffe emoji?

Sincerely,

Asking for a friend





— Madeleine Dodge (@madeleinedodge) September 25, 2017

The emojis are bundled into the iOS 11.1 update, which doesn’t have an official release date but will be in beta starting next week. Android users are not being left out as Android Oreo has the characters, but that version of the software isn’t the standard just yet.

RELATED: Emoji-inspired fashion you can actually wear

Among the additions are autumn clothes:

Apple's new scarf emoji. Cosy! Source: Apple More

There is also now a pair of woolly gloves. Source: Apple More