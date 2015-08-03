This 'Uptown Funk' Mashup Will Make Your Day





There's nothing like a new take on Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's massive hit, Uptown Funk, to brighten up your day.

This time, we're bringing you all of your favourite movie stars singing along to the tune...(sort of).

Watch the likes of Christopher Walken, Shrek, the guys from Star Wars and even Michael J. Fox from Back To The Future making an appearance to perform the popular song.

The video was created by YouTube user dondrapersayswhat and reportedly took over three months to make.

You can watch the full video in all its glory here.

If you can't get enough of the funky tune (and we have to admit, we really can't), you might enjoy this festival goer, who sends the crowd crazy with his amazing Uptown Funk dance moves.





Or maybe this baby busting a move to Bruno Mars will give you a serious case of the LOLs.



