Vietnamese noodle salad

serves 4

Preparation time:

Cooking time: 35

Ingredients

100g bean thread vermicelli

1 clove garlic, crushed

finely grated zest and juice of a lime

2 tablespoons fish sauce

2 baby cos lettuce, leaves separated

400g cooked lean roast pork, chicken or turkey, shredded

3 large carrots, julienned

1 small red onion, finely sliced

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

Method

1. Soak the noodles in a bowl of boiling water for 5 min. Drain and chop into pieces with scissors. Place into a bowl and add the garlic, lime zest and juice and fish sauce.



2. Reserve 16 small lettuce leaves and shred the rest. Add to the noodles with the pork/chicken, the carrots and red onion. Toss to combine.



3. Divide remaining leaves between plates, or divide salad into bowls and serve with leaves. Scatter with mint leaves. Serve with lime wedges.

Notes



