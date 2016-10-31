We’re wasting TWO hours feeling stressed every day, says new study

There seems to be numerous stressors in life these days.

Many people get worked up if they’re running late or have a deadline to meet at work, but we’re actually losing years of our lives by feeling stressed.

Researchers have found that many adults feel anxious for more than two hours a day, and 81 per cent of people feel so stressed, they lose an average of five nights a month. This equates to the average adult feeling strained for five and half years.

The study – commissioned by herbal product manufacturer A.Vogel - looked at the impact of stress on immunity and revealed that the age most adults feel the most stressed is 36.

Out of 2,000 adults who took part in the data collection, they found that being late and running out of time topped the poll of 50 causes of stress.

A further 62 per cent of adults said they felt so worried that it had affected their health, which had resulted in half of them having to take time off work.

And one in four have even quit a job because they found it too pressurised.

“Stress has always been in our lives,” says Dr.Karen Phillip, Counselling Psychotherapist & Clinical Hypnotherapist at [www.virtualhypnotherapy.com|Virtual hypnotherapy].

“We do have more pressure now than previous and much of this has been caused by internet. We expect instant for everything and place this same pressure on ourselves.”

