Stopover hack: West Hollywood in 24 hours

Stopovers can often be a day of hanging around airports or airport hotels, propping up an airport bar or spending too much on Duty Free.

So here’s how to get an extra mini-break the next time you fly through LAX: head to West Hollywood (WeHo).

9:00am - Get energised with a Soul Cycle Class

Soulcycle is the latest fitness trend to hit the US starting with on small studio in New York, you can now find Soul Cycle all over the country, including WeHo.

Co-founders Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice met on "the best blind date ever" and immediately clicked on their shared vision: To create an alternative to the fitness routines that felt like work.

So, what is it? It’s Spin Class with rockstar instructors who’ll guide you through “an inspirational, meditative fitness experience that’s designed to benefit the body, mind and soul.”

Set in a dark candlelit room to high-energy music, you’ll cycle to the beat and follow the choreography of our instructors.

“The experience is tribal. It's primal. It's fun.”

11:00am – grab a green smoothie and settle in for lunch at Gracias Madre

Gracias Madres promise a “Meatless Mexican Fare”, all vegan, all organic Mexican-inspired food and a long list of Tequila cocktails.

Their Tropical Green Smoothie includes mango, spinach, coconut milk, lime, pineapple, ginger and agave – and it’s delish.