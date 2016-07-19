The most important message we can take from Waleed Aly's speech on forgiveness

In case you missed it, The Project's Waleed Aly delivered yet another powerful speech addressing the nation on racism.

He leapt to Sonia Kruger's defence after she was attacked on social media for encouraging Australia to close its borders to Muslims.

Waleed insisted she "isn't evil", rather "scared and trying to make sense of the world", - like us.

And while Twitter called out The Project host for urging forgiveness towards racists and bigots (we'll get to that later), he did address some key points that are bang-on in these trying times.







He explained we have two options when it comes to reacting to controversial opinions.

"When we're presented with an outrageous opinion we're actually presented with two options: destruction or construction," he said.

"We can react emotionally and carelessly and with little genuine critical thought. We can destroy a perceived enemy in the hope it will neutralise a perceived threat that's making us feel unsafe. That's the destructive option."

"Or, we can do something that's much more difficult than that, when we're presented with something we perceive to be an outrageous opinion we can consider what motivated that person, try to understand their fear and then empathise with how they came to that conclusion."

He added that while "it feels good to choose destruction, right now we need to choose construction," in order to drive out hatred.

"But when you do engage with someone you disagree with - I’m talking about assuming the best in people - showing others radical generosity in the face of their hostility," he said.

"Which is the much harder choice because it demands much more restraint, patience, and strength."



Usually the outspoken star's speeches hit the nail on the head and are received with words of praise from the nation.

However, his latest delivery fell flat for some:

Others threw their support behind the TV host.

Ultimately, Waleed preached to #SendForgivenessViral, which is something the world needs to hear right now.

His empowering speech sent waves through Twitter, as people began to spread the word of being more tolerant towards others.

