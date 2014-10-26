World’s first suspension bridge connecting two peaks opens

The world's first hanging bridge connecting two mountain peaks opened this week in Switzerland.

Photo: Glacier 3000

The "Peak Walk by Tissot" connects the View Point peak at the top of the Glacier 3000 cable car with the main peak Scex Rouge (about 5 m higher), in the glacier ski area of Glacier 3000 in the Bernese Oberland near the popular ski area of Gstaad.

Photo: Glacier 3000

The 107 m long and 80 cm wide bridge offers a stunning view over to the Alps. The Matterhorn, Mont Blanc, Eiger, Mönch und Jungfrau can be seen from the View Point platform.





The bridge opened just in time for the start of the ski season at Glacier 3000.

Features of the bridge include a partial glass floor that allows walkers to gaze into the drop below and it will be strong enough to support up to 300 people at a time.

Not for the faint of heart. Photo: Glacier 3000

At an altitude of almost 3,000m, it is the world's second highest suspension bridge behind the 3,328 metre-high Titlis Cliff Walk in Obwalden, Switzerland.

Free for visitors to Glacier 3000, the attraction will stay open all year round, weather permitting.

Glacier 3000 is the only glacier ski area in the Bernese Oberland and is open for winter sports from October to May. You can also enjoy a meal in the clouds with a restaurant at 3,000 metres.