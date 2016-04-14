Zooey Deschanel Thinks It's 'Odd' New Moms Are Under Pressure To Lose Weight

Zooey Deschanel does not have time for body-shamers - especially ones who think women should feel under pressure to lose their post-baby weight.

The 36-year-old New Girl actress, who welcomed her daughter Elsie Otter into the world last July, said it's "odd" people talk about women's post-baby figures in such a negative light.

"To expect someone to look like her pre-baby self immediately is odd. Because you just grew a human and then birthed that human—there's a lot that needs to go back to where it was. All your organs move around, for chrissakes," she said in an interview with Redbook.

The quirky actress also talked about having to grow up after having her baby girl and how it's changed her career drastically.

"I've never really felt like an adult," she said.

"I've never really felt like an adult," she said.

"But I think it's a huge accomplishment to have a child, so maybe I feel like an adult for that reason."







When it comes to her career, Zooey thinks you can "risk missing out on self-reflection" if you don't slow down.

"I've slowed things down a bit," she said.

"I think it's good for your whole self— your creative self, your professional self, and just your soul— to take a little time for yourself and your family."