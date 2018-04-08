News

Princess Charlotte to make history in the royal family
How Princess Charlotte will make royal history

Model risks wardrobe malfunction in very bizarre outfit

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

As we've all come to know fashion is subjective, and you may need to keep that saying in the forefront of your minds after seeing this outfit.

Fashion label Urun dressed a model in the most bizarre barely-there outfit ever at Istanbul Fashion Week.

The interesting outfit consisted of carefully placed pieces of black fabric on her vagina and nipple areas.

The interesting outfit consisted of carefully placed pieces of black fabric on her vagina and nipple areas. Source: Getty

Despite risking a serious wardrobe malfunction, the model was totally cool as a cucumber.

However, the fashion lords worked in favour of the model and the designer.

Istanbul Fashion Week wardrobe malfunction

Despite risking a serious wardrobe malfunction, the model was totally cool as a cucumber. Source: Getty

Luckily the pieces of fabric stayed in their exact places. Phew.

What a relief.

Oh well, fashion is all about taking risks, we guess...

