Model risks wardrobe malfunction in very bizarre outfit

As we've all come to know fashion is subjective, and you may need to keep that saying in the forefront of your minds after seeing this outfit.

Fashion label Urun dressed a model in the most bizarre barely-there outfit ever at Istanbul Fashion Week.

The interesting outfit consisted of carefully placed pieces of black fabric on her vagina and nipple areas.

Despite risking a serious wardrobe malfunction, the model was totally cool as a cucumber.

However, the fashion lords worked in favour of the model and the designer.

Luckily the pieces of fabric stayed in their exact places. Phew.

What a relief.

Oh well, fashion is all about taking risks, we guess...

