Alex Perry: “I don’t care what people think about me”







A gritty Sydney laneway, a couple of milk crates, mugs of hot chocolate and those trademark sunglasses – my chat with Alex Perry couldn’t have been any more fashion if I tried.

RELATED: Scott Gooding: Get fit in six weeks

RELATED: Gina Liano: "Ladies, say no to activewear"

RELATED: Madden Brothers: 'We won't do Good Charlotte past 40'

And true to form, the outspoken designer didn’t hold back when we met to dish all the dirt on his life – especially when it comes to social media.

“Twitter is just a toxic dumping ground, people just get on there and say awful things,” he confided during our chat for Be. “It gives people a voice who actually don’t need to have one… The keyboard warriors.”

“To be really honest, you come at me, I’ll come back at you,” he says with a don’t-mess-with-me glint in his eye. “Or I’ll use whatever I need to – you started it.”

Caring what people think of him? Definitely not top of the list for Mr Perry, who is more than happy to play the bad guy as judge on Australia’s Next Top Model.

“I sort of amp it up a little bit sometimes, [I’m a] bit of a jerk,” he laughs. “If people can’t figure out I’m banging it on, then you’re a f**king idiot and I don’t want to hang out with you anyway and I don’t care what you think you about me.”

But with years of experience in the biz, and after working with huge names such as Elle Macpherson (who made him feel like a giddy little kid, apparently!), Linda Evangelista, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jennifer Hawkins and Megan Gale, he’s got invaluable advice for any aspiring models out there.

Alex has worked with models such as Alessandra Ambrosio and Jennifer Hawkins. Photo: Getty images More

“The ones that are memorable to me, they’re not just beautiful, they’re funny, they’re clever, they’re engaging,” says Alex. “The looks thing, that’s one aspect, and it’s great if you’ve got that, but it’s when they’ve got everything else going on - that's arresting.”

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.