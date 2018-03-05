News

Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Margot Robbie dazzles in strapless Chanel gown at the Oscars

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

She’s nominated for one of the biggest awards of the night for her role in I Tonya and Margot Robbie made sure she stood out on the Oscars red carpet.

The stunning 27-year-old Australian actress arrived at the 90th Academy Awards in LA dressed to impress in a show-stopping strapless Chanel column dress, made for her by none other than designer Karl Lagerfeld himself.

The Best Actress nominee looked ethereal as she smiled from ear-to-ear in her white gown on the red carpet, just before walking inside the Dolby Theatre to see if she would win her first ever Oscar for playing Tonya Harding in the film.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie stuns on the Oscars red carpet. Photo: Getty Images

Margot Robbie Oscars

The Aussie star looked ethereal with her hair left down in loose waves. Photo: Getty Images

It wasn’t exactly a surprise that Margot showed up at the event in a statement Chanel number.

Just today it was officially announced that the star is the new ambassador for the design house.

Indeed, she was photographed yesterday at a pre-Oscars bash in LA wearing a black and white Chanel number.

It’s set to be a big night for the actress, who started off her career in TV show Neighbours, where she played Donna Freedman.

Margot Robbie in Chanel

She waved to the crowd wearing a breathtaking white column Chanel dress. Photo: Getty Images

In a recent interview, the star said her family initially didn’t want her to pursue an acting career.

"My family has no connection to the entertainment industry whatsoever, so when I started acting, everyone was like, 'That's fun, but when are you going to actually get a real job?'" she told British Vogue.

"And that went on for years."

She proved them wrong by getting her role on Neighbours before moving to LA, where she was cast in the Leonardo DiCaprio film Wolf of Wall Street, catapulting her into stardom.

Samara Weaving

Fellow Aussie Samara Weaving was also on the red carpet. Photo: Getty Images

Samara Weaving Oscars

She stood out in this boho-style Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown straight from the runway. Photo: Getty Images

Also joining Margot on the Oscars red carpet was fellow Aussie actress Samara Weaving, who stars in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

She wore a boho-style Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown straight from the runway and kept her hair up in a wavy do’.

