Kaley Cuoco has landed herself in hot water after posting a photo of her of dogs sitting on an American flag.

Kaley Cuoco blows up internet with offensive photo

To celebrate Independence Day, the Big Bang Theory actress shared a seemingly innocent snap of her pups and captioned it: "Thank you @the_pet_handler for taking care of the squad while im out of town! 4th of July pups!"

It didn't take long before Kaley got slammed for being unpatriotic.

"Showing disrespect for the flag, it should never touch the ground, or let your pet stand on it," one Instagram user wrote.

Another said: "Shame on you, Kaley. You lost a fan."

The 30-year-old deleted the photo after drawing criticism, but she did keep up cute snaps from the July 4 long weekend featuring her boyfriend Karl Cook.

"Happy birthday America!!!!! celebrating in style," she wrote.

