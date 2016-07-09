He's emerged! Tom Hiddleston spotted jogging in the Gold Coast

Tom Hiddleston has emerged to go for jog on the Gold Coast!

Everyone has been on 'Hiddleswift watch' since Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift touched down on Aussie soil yesterday.

And now one half of the hottest new couple on the planet has emerged!

Tom was spotted going for a jog around the Gold Coast, where he's based while filming his latest movie, Thor: Ragnarok.

But it looks like Tay, 26, might still be fighting off the jet lag, as she was nowhere to be seen.

After jetting into Sydney yesterday morning, the pair arrived at the Gold Coast airport to an army of fans and paparazzi.

Taylor will be by Tom's side as he films Thor: Ragnarok alongside Chris Hemsworth. The film also stars Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Mark Ruffalo and Cate Blanchett, who have been spending time in Queensland for the flick.

The Bad Blood singer went public with Hiddleston in mid-June when they were spotted on Rhode Island together - just weeks after she split from her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris.

Although the pair have only been together for a few weeks, they have already met each others parents, and Taylor is reportedly convinced The Night Manager star is "the one".

"Taylor said she thinks he is the one, as odd and new as it sounds... Taylor was hesitant to get involved so quickly after Calvin. But she felt that Calvin was not giving her what she wanted for some time so she was ready to move on towards the tail end of their relationship anyway," they revealed to E! News.

One person who isn't thrilled about the the Hiddleswift pairing is Tay's ex Calvin Harris.

The DJ is allegedly releasing a scandalous track about Taylor cheating on him with Tom.

According to TMZ, lyrics include: "I see online that you begun to be a good girl and take trips with your boyfriend. Being attentive, continue to pretend ...

"You've hidden my name in your phone so you can call me to tell me you've been going through hell. Left him alone and you booked in a hotel."

The song also seems to reference Tom's character from 'Loki', with the words: "Low key you won't tell none of your friends about me."

Calvin is set to release the song - which features John Newman and the pair filmed the music video in Mexico last week.

Taylor and Tom first met at the Met Gala in New York in May before she and Calvin confirmed the end of their 15-month romance in June.

