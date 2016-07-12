Fifi Box set to pursue acting dream and audition for 'Neighbours'

Fifi Box auditions for 'Neighbours'

Radio host Fifi Box is set to audition for a role on Neighbours.

The mother-of-one confessed that she always wanted to be an actress, but was told to pursue radio instead.

"I auditioned for VCA (Victorian College of the Arts), I auditioned for NIDA - Cate Blanchett went there - and I got rejected. They said no," Fifi said on her radio show Fifi, Dave and Fev.

"It was a dream of mine to act. Someone said I don’t know about your acting, but you could do something with your voice. So I went down the path of radio."

Despite being a radio host, Fifi is no stranger to the small screen.

Aside from regularly appearing on The Project, she had a small cameo role on Home And Away years ago as a 'Fashion Judge' at the races.

The 39-year-old excitedly divulged she was approached by the casting director of Neighbours for a part on the soap.

"I’ve got an audition this Friday. This is an absolute dream," she spilled.

"I could be on Neighbours. I could be an actual character on Ramsay Street!"

Our fingers and toes are crossed for you, Fifi!

