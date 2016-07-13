Ariel Winter supports Taylor Swift if she did get a boob job

Ariel Winter has backed Taylor Swift amid speculations that the pop star has had a boob job.

The Modern Family star had a breast reduction last year and discussed body confidence issues on The Talk.

While on the talk show, Ariel said, “If Taylor Swift did get her boobs done then good for her if she felt like she wanted to.”

The 18-year-old also talked about the fact that having breast surgery – to enlarge or decrease their size – shouldn’t be scrutinised.

“I’ve talked about this for about two years now, since I had my breast reduction,” she told the hosts.

Ariel opened up about the fact that she’s been scrutinised for her breasts since she was 12 years old. She said it was difficult having everyone talk about the size of her chest instead of her work.

“However, when I decided to get my breast reduction… everybody turned to me and was like, ‘oh well you got your breast reduction because everyone was scrutinising you.’ That was so untrue,” she said.

Ariel is quite short and had F cup breasts so the surgery was about giving her confidence, and removing back pain.

“It was life changing for me,” she said.

People noticed T-Swifts bustier looking figure in June and again during her trip down under this month.

