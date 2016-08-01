Andy Lee is back on the market after splitting from his girlfriend, Rebecca Harding.

Andy Lee splits from girlfriend

The radio host told his co-star Hamish Blake that "Bec and I broke up a little while ago".

RELATED: Hamish and Andy's hilarious fake dinosaur prank

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Hamish Blake: 'I launched Margot Robbie's career'

Andy dropped the bombshell on air when he and Hamish were discussing kissing.

"I am worried about you because you know that Bec and I broke up a little while ago. And so she was the only one that was going to slug me," he admitted.

(FYI: slugging is when you kiss someone and let your tongue go limp in the other person's mouth: "You've been slugged!".

Sounds pretty charming, really.

Andy met Rebecca at a cafe she was waitressing at and left a cute note for her on a napkin.

"I was trying to chat to her, so I was ordering a lot," he told Hamish on air.

"I had like an hour and a half breakfast and you know I don’t really like that because I like getting in and out in food situations."

The pair were first photographed together as a couple when they attended the 2015 Australian Open together.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.