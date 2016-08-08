The Bachelor's Keira on cult upbringing: "I have never had a relationship with my father"

The Bachelor's Keira Maguire has responded to allegations she grew up in a polygamist cult in Victoria, formed by her estranged father and convicted paedophile Alistah Laishkochav.

Keira from the Bachelor grew up in a polygamist cult

According to Woman's Day, the star's father started a polygamist cult in the '70s after fleeing from New Zealand and moving to Australia.

"I am not in a position to comment on Alistah Laishkochav [her biological father and the creator of the cult]," she said in a statement released to Be.

"My mother removed my family from that environment when I was five years old, over 25 years ago. I was brought up by my mother and grandmother in Brisbane in a loving, caring and compassionate household.

"I had a wonderful childhood and I am extremely grateful to both my mother and grandmother for the upbringing which they provided me and my siblings.

"Although I have since met and reunited with my family, I have never had a relationship with Alistah Laishkochav. Alistah Laishkochav is not relevant to who I am nor does he define me.”

The publication also claimed the star grew up with 63 siblings and nine mothers and had limited contact with the outside world. Laishkochav allegedly "believed he was Jesus" and married nine women in 1974.

Keira was born in Bells Beach, Victoria, but escaped the cult with her mother when she was five years old.

Laishkochav was convicted of 22 counts of sexual assault on girls (aged 7-10yrs). He was jailed for seven and a half years with a non-parole period of 5 years.

