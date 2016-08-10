Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O's hilarious underwear swap

Kyle Sandilands dances in a bra as Jackie O wears men's undies

Kyle and Jackie O took to Instagram to share a series of videos of themselves in underwear…with a twist.

Kyle, 45, is rocking a massive leopard-print bra in the footage, while his 41-year-old co-host is sporting a dorky pair of tighty whiteys.

“Melons for the boys,” they captioned one of the clips. “Salami for the girls…Just to see what it’s like to be the other sex.”

Another clip was shared to KIIS FM’s Instagram, captioned: “When you got a new bra and u gotta show it off.”

Yep, it’s pretty mesmerising.

A KIIS FM spokesperson told Be that a listener had suggested the skit on-air yesterday.



During the segment, Jackie was talking about what a relief it is for women when they come home at the end of the day and take off their bra.

So Kyle decided to rock a bra today to find out what it feels like, but only if Jackie wore underwear over her pants with two kiwi fruit and a salami in it. Fair call!

Kyle, who has been dating model Imogen Anthony for five years, was hit with reports over the weekend that his relationship "may have run it's course".

But don't worry, Kyle and Imogen are still very much together and have addressed the rumours in their true kooky style, posting a series of racy pics on social media.

Taking to Instagram, 25-year-old Imogen shared a video of herself topless, with her long-term partner standing behind her holding her breasts. The couple had previously shared the video twice earlier in the day before it was taken down by the social media platform.

"I think this is a little bit risky," the fashion designer says into the camera before Kyle pops out from her and says: "I don't think it suits my brand."

The couple were responding to reports made by The Daily Telegraph over the weekend that friends of the 45-year-old shock jock were concerned his girlfriend of five years "may have gone off script and (is) no longer projecting an image that is in Sandilands’ best interests."

The KIIS 106.5 FM co-host later released a statement saying: "The article is fabricated and rubbish. Kyle supports Imogen in everything she does and always has, he loves her and adores her. No "pals and colleagues" of ours would think this, only desperate gossips that want to cause trouble."

Showing that their relationship is stronger than ever, Imogen also shared a series of photographs of herself, sitting naked and very artistically on Kyle's lap.

Imogen posted an individual message to each of the five pictures, encouraging fans not to "fall for media clickbait" and that their relationship is more than fine, despite the 20 year age difference.

"Nothing Else Matters. So close, no matter how far. Couldn't be much more from the heart. Forever trusting who we are. And nothing else matters," she posted alongside one of the snaps.

