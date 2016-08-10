Ariel Winter divides fans with unusual swimsuit

Ariel Winter isn't exactly shy when it comes to showing off her curves, but her latest swimsuit pic has fans torn.

The Modern Family star shared a photo of herself wearing a yellow one piece with a cut-out pattern on Instagram.

Thousands of her 2.3 million followers commented on her unique bathing suit, and while most heaped praise on the 18-year-old, other were kinda brutal.

"That's a swimsuit for a pregnant woman," said one.

"Didn't know it was camel season," said another, referencing her 'camel toe'.

Geez Louise. Girl can't catch a break!

Thankfully, most of Ariel's loyal fans showed their support: "This woman's beauty trips me out! Ms. Ariel Winter you are a goddess amongst mere men," wrote one.

Another commented: "That one suit is so cute! And it looks great on you."

Love it or hate it, we think she rocks it.

Ariel was on vacation with her sister, Shanelle Gray, in Tuscon, Arizona.

"My sister and I had the most amazing time in Tuscon, Arizona this past weekend- truly an amazing experience! The spa was incredible, the staff was wonderful, and our villa was insane. So grateful!," she said of her trip.

