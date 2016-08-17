Amy Schumer opens up about abusive ex who threatened her with a butcher’s knife

Amy Schumer has opened up about her abusive ex boyfriend for the first time.

In her new memoir, The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo, the Trainwreck star says she thought she was going to die after her ex grabbed a huge butcher’s knife from a drawer and threatened to kill her.

“That’s when I was sure he was going to kill me,” the 35-year-old actress says. “It can happen to anyone. You’re not alone if it’s happened to you, and you’re not exempt if it hasn’t happened to you yet.”

Also in the autobiography, Schumer opens up about her mum Sandra’s affair with her best friend’s dad- a man called Lou - when she was only 13 years old.

“One day after school I came home and saw my mother slumped on the couch. She’d clearly been crying,” she wrote. “Because she couldn’t communicate vocally, she had to sign to me.

“Since she is a teacher of the deaf, we all know a good amount of sign language in my family.

“Slowly, her hands trembling, she rose and signed to me, 'I am leaving your father. Lou and I have fallen in love with each other.' I signed the world, 'again' because I needed her to repeat herself. Again she signed, 'I am leaving your father. Lou and I have fallen in love with each other.'"

And while Amy says she and her mum were “abnormally” close for years, she adds she recently put some distance between them.

"It became very clear that she manipulated me in unhealthy ways and that the remnants of that manipulation were still a part of our present-day relationship," she added.

Schumer also admitted she had a penchant for shoplifting as a teen. At 14 she got benched from a club volleyball tournament in Sacramento after encouraging her teammates to lift trinkets from a store. Then a few years later, she and her sister Kim were arrested for stealing clothes at Bloomingdales.

