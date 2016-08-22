'Stranger Things' star shares video of her shaving her entire head

Millie Bobby Brown AKA Eleven from Stranger Things bravely went through something a lot of 12-year-old girls would be terrified of doing: completely shaving off her lush locks.

Although the actress was happy to undergo a buzzcut, the dramatic transformation didn't without come its fair share of drama.

Matt and Ross Duffer, the series creators, didn't tell Millie she was required to shave her head until the final audition, and she had to convince her family to allow her to shave her head.

"I had very long hair and I cut it all off for the part," she told Vulture. "I read the script and I was so happy with my character and I thought: 'This is how it's gotta be'. My mum and my grandpa were like, 'No, you can't do that.'"

She explained: "It took me 12 years - well, 11 years - to grow something. [My hair] wasn't thick, but it was long. And then they shaved it all off and it was very hard for my parents. But I convinced them. I was like, 'Dude, it grows back. It's fine.'"

Millie, who previously had roles on Grey’s Anatomy, Modern Family and Once Upon a Time in Wonderland (she played the young Alice), stars alongside Winona Ryder in the sci fi series.

The show has proven to be a massive win for Netflix, and has reportedly been renewed for a second season.

