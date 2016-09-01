WATCH: Did Demi just shade Selena in Lyft prank?

Demi Lovato loves a good prank, and this time she's gone undercover as a Lyft driver, chatting away to Joe Public like one of us normos.

But fans of her close mate Selena Gomez are not at all happy with Demi, 24, accusing her of throwing major shade at her buddy.

So what's got them so irked? Well, it's all over a comment that Demi makes about former Disney co-star Selena being a better singer than her.

In the clip above, she asks one customer what they think about "Demi Lovato" and whether they've ever met her.

"I like that Confident song," replies the passenger, before Demi takes a jab at her own singing abilities.

"That's a jam. I like that one, but like, sounds like she's screaming. Selena Gomez is so much more talented. She's got such a better voice," she replies. That doesn't sound so mean to us?

But Selena's fans are up in arms, claiming that the fact Demi's laughing as she says it means it's a backhanded compliment of the worst kind.

"You lying about Selena being a better sing girlllll I saw u trying not to laugh (sic)," wrote one.

While another added, "why are u shading selena just to get relevant lol." - @SelinaWhiplash

Crikey!

