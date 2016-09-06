Renee Zellweger is starting a family onscreen in Bridget Jones’s Baby, but the star herself is now revealing that she’d love to be a mum in real life.

Renee Zellweger talks motherhood plans and Hollywood hiatus

The 47-year-old actress went on Good Morning Britain to chat about her latest movie, when the presenter asked, “Was it fun playing pregnant? As you had to wear this really heavy bump.”

Renee replied: “Yeah you know, kudos to the mum’s out there who can’t take it off at the end of the day. It’s quite a load.”

The host then asked: “Did it make you think ‘Oh I fancy this’? or ‘No way, never?”

Renee replied: “Oh sure, of course! I mean what an adventure!”

The actress, who is currently dating 47-year-old musician Doyle Bramhall II, also explained her decision to take some time away from the limelight.

She said: 'I wanted to have a little bit of normalcy. Learn some things that weren’t about researching a character. A different kind of life experience that’s all."

The actress later spoke about her hiatus at a press conference for the film, adding that stepping away from the spotlight has made her more interesting and knowledgeable.

She said: "I hope I'm a little less boring than I might have been after just 25 years of being an actress and being in that cycle of making films.

"I wanted to learn something that had nothing to do with researching a character. I wanted to learn some things beyond the scope of what you are exposed to in film making in Hollywood. And I was craving a little normalcy.

"I wanted to learn something new and grow as a person and see if I had aptitude for these things that interest me. And if not now, it would be, 'Oh in two more years, or three years, then ten years', and then just, ultimately, you just don't do them. And I didn't want that to happen."

Renee is due to reprise her role as the titular character in forthcoming film Bridget Jones's Baby, and the star admits she "missed" Hollywood during her break.

Speaking in the press conference, she said: "It was a really gradual thing. I just started looking around, reading some things. I was just curious and had missed it.

"I have a new perspective. I worked on the other side of the camera quite a bit while I was taking a little filming hiatus."

The actress recently admitted it was "scary" reprising her role as Bridget because she didn't want to let any fans of the film series down.

She said: "It was scary coming back."

"Especially since I love this character and didn't want to disappoint anybody. I always feel a slight twinge of impostor syndrome when I go to work - it's an ever-present sentiment for me that I'll be thinking, 'OK, this is the time I'm going to be discovered and fired' - and after being away for so long, it was strong this time."

