Kim's first 2017 selfie

Kim Kardashian is back to her former selfie-loving self after she posted a snap with her mum Kris Jenner.

Kim's first 2017 seflie

The 36-year-old reality star, who has been on a social media hiatus after being robbed and held at gunpoint in Paris three months ago, shared the selfie to her Snapchat account on Thursday afternoon.

"First selfie of 2017 w (sic) my mama," Kim wrote over the photo while Kris smiled beside her.

Although it's unclear where the mother-daughter duo were heading, both seemed dressed up for the occasion, with Kim sporting a fake lip ring she had previously been seen wearing during Christmas festivities last month.

Kim's latest selfie comes after she shared another intimate family photo with her son Saint to Instagram earlier in the day.

Simply captioning the loving picture "my son", Kim looks away from the camera as Saint gets tangled in her long dark locks.

The mother-son photo comes 24 hours after she returned to social media for the first time in three months.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star returned to Instagram and relaunched her app with the sweetest family photo and video, shutting down rumours of any marital problems between her and husband Kanye West.

The reality star uploaded a picture of her with her husband Kanye with Saint and three-year-old daughter North West, alongside the simple caption: "Family".

In the video Kim uploaded to her app, KimKardashianWest.com, she shares the most adorable moments from the past few months with her precious children, painting a picture of pure bliss.

The couple, who were thought to be having issues in their marriage, are seen cuddling and kissing in the short clip, firmly putting those rumours to rest.

During the two-minute clip, Kim is also seen at Christmas time smiling and laughing with her kids.

