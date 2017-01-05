News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mariah Carey's shock bipolar revelation
Mariah Carey's secret struggle with bipolar

Kim's first 2017 selfie

Amy Stevenson
Yahoo7 Be /

Kim Kardashian is back to her former selfie-loving self after she posted a snap with her mum Kris Jenner.

Kim's first 2017 seflie

Kim's first 2017 seflie

The 36-year-old reality star, who has been on a social media hiatus after being robbed and held at gunpoint in Paris three months ago, shared the selfie to her Snapchat account on Thursday afternoon.

Kim's selfie with mum Kris. Source: Snapchat

"First selfie of 2017 w (sic) my mama," Kim wrote over the photo while Kris smiled beside her.

Although it's unclear where the mother-daughter duo were heading, both seemed dressed up for the occasion, with Kim sporting a fake lip ring she had previously been seen wearing during Christmas festivities last month.

Kim's latest selfie comes after she shared another intimate family photo with her son Saint to Instagram earlier in the day.

Simply captioning the loving picture "my son", Kim looks away from the camera as Saint gets tangled in her long dark locks.

Kim uploaded this loving snap with Saint. Source: Instagram

Kim Kardashian has returned to social media with this cute snap. Photo: Instagram.

The mother-son photo comes 24 hours after she returned to social media for the first time in three months.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star returned to Instagram and relaunched her app with the sweetest family photo and video, shutting down rumours of any marital problems between her and husband Kanye West.

The reality star uploaded a picture of her with her husband Kanye with Saint and three-year-old daughter North West, alongside the simple caption: "Family".

RELATED: Kim shares new picture of Saint

RELATED: WATCH: Kim Kardashian posts sweet new video

In the video Kim uploaded to her app, KimKardashianWest.com, she shares the most adorable moments from the past few months with her precious children, painting a picture of pure bliss.

The couple, who were thought to be having issues in their marriage, are seen cuddling and kissing in the short clip, firmly putting those rumours to rest.

During the two-minute clip, Kim is also seen at Christmas time smiling and laughing with her kids.


In the video posted to her app, Kim is seen cuddling her cute kids. Here she is with one-year-old Saint West. Photo: KimKardashianWest.com.

Kim is seen cuddling her daughter North West in the clip. Photo: KimKardashian.com

Kim and Kanye look like they are in marital bliss in the video. Photo: KimKardashianWest.com

The couple look blissfully in love during the two-minute clip. Photo: KimKardashianWest.com

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top