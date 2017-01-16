Posh bans Spice Girl's using back catalogue

Victoria Beckham isn't happy with the prospect of a Spice Girl's reunion tour with the fashion designer reportedly launching legal action against her former bandmates.

With Melanie Brown, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton planning to reunite later this year for the group's 20th anniversary, Posh Spice and Sporty Spice Melanie Chisholm have refused to take part in the celebrations.

Calling themselves GEM, Scary, Baby and Ginger Spice were reportedly planning on singing some of the group's biggest hits from their back catalogue, however Victoria and Mel C have called in the lawyers over the revived group's plans.

However, with Geri allegedly pulling out of the reunion after announcing her second pregnancy in October last year, Victoria is refusing to let the girls sing any song that she had writing credits on, according to British newspaper The Sun.

According to the publication, Victoria's legal team has been sending "aggressive legal letters" to her bandmates, leaving GEM up-set over her move to try and block their comeback plans.

"It is an extremely sad way for things to end after all they have been through together. The girls are devastated. It is an extremely sad way for things to end," a source told The Sun.

GEM's leaked track Song For Her is reportedly the reason the fashion designer decided to call in her lawyers, with the newspaper adding Victoria was concerned about mixing the Spice Girls hits with new material.

As well as writing credits, the mother-of-four also co-owns the company that helps control the girl group's legacy and finances.

"I do think they should sing their own material though, because what we did in the Spice Girls was so special," Victoria has previously said when asked whether a reunion should include new or old material.

"If they sang Spice Girls songs I think I might be a bit sad."

Although breaking up in 2000, the Spice Girls reunited briefly in 2008 for tour and last performed at closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

