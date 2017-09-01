Rare look at GoT behind-the-scenes

They characters might be at war in Westeros, but it seems the Game of Thrones cast are just one big happy family!

Rare look at HBO Game of Thrones finale behind-the-scenes

After the season seven finale brought all the major players in the hit series together, a new video has given a rare behind-the-scenes look at the making of the episode. Watch the clip above.

In the video shared by HBO, the clip takes a deeper look into the dragon pit scene where several major characters where either reunited or meeting for the first time.

"On the stage today, and I mean that literally, we have Daenerys, we have Cersei, we have Jon Snow, we have Tyrion, to name but a few…" Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth, explains.

"They’re all on the very edge of something disastrous happening."

And while Cersei has it in for her on-screen younger brother Tyrion, the actors, Lena Headey and Peter Dinklage, are seen laughing and chatting happily while watching a video together during a break in filming!

"It can go south very quickly and that’s the brutal, brilliant part of the sequence because you know how quickly things can turn on this show," Peter say about his character's reunion with his family.

"I know a family reunion is awkward for anyone but let’s just say the Lannisters are a complicated bunch."

And when the cameras aren't rolling it looks like everyone gets along just fine!

RELATED: 'Game of Thrones' stars talk incest scene

RELATED: The steamy moment GoT fans waited for

Proving that he's nothing like his surly character The Hound, Rory McCann is seen laughing and joking around on-set while Brienne of Tarth, played by Gwendoline Christie, is caught tickling Liam Cunningham's beard in between takes.

Mega hottie Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays the, erm, honourable Jamie Lannister, even jokingly called the cast reunion a "recipe for disaster"!

"Usually you have one or a couple other actors to hang out with. Suddenly we had 10-15 [of us] at the same hotel It was just a recipe for disaster... it was fun though."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram