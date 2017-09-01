News

Mike Myers leads celeb tributes for Verne Troyer
How Jada Pinkett Smith 'empowers' Willow

She's mother to one of Hollywood's most talented offspring, and now Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed how she works on empowering her daughter Willow Smith.

In Australia to promote her new film Girls Trip, the 45-year-old actress spoke to Be about what it takes to raise a strong daughter in today's society and how she shares her ideas on what it means to be a strong woman and role model for the women in her life. Check outBe's chat with Jada above.

Jada chats to Be! Source: Supplied

The actress revealed how she continues to be a role model for her daughter Willow. Source: Getty

"More so than sharing it, it's being it and working on myself and strengthing myself in a way that, you just are that. And I always say in order to raise a healthy daughter you have to be a healthy woman," Jada told Be.

"I work on being as healthy as I can be and standing in my own skin in a way in which I'm proud of. I think that speaks louder than words in all honesty. But I do have a really strong daughter," the actress added with a laugh.

With female empowerment a constant theme in her new flick, Jada also spoke about the special bond she shares with her 16-year-old daughter.

"She's a powerhouse in her own right and we do talk a lot and lean on each other a lot in regards to what we want to be and being the women we want to be. It's really nice to have a daughter I can journey with in that way. Its a really beautiful thing."

Be chatted with Jada about her new flick Girls Trip. Source: Supplied

Jada was in town earlier this week. Source: Getty

RELATED: Pink's powerful speech for her daughter

RELATED: Rusty's lonely Father's Day

Off the back of Pink's inspiring message for her own daughter at this week's VMAs, Jada admitted while she hadn't seen the speech yet she was going to check it out, and even thanked Be for the hot tip!

"I will have to check out Pink's message that she said to her daughter. I love Pink, she's just awesome."

Girls Trip is in cinemas now.

Jada thanked Be for showing her Pink's inspiring speech for her own daughter Willow at this week's VMAs. Source: Getty

