Angelina opens up about divorce pain

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce news sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood – and now, one year after she filed for divorce, the actress has admitted she's still struggling.

"I'm OK. It's hard," she told Fairfax. "I am a little shy at this time, because I am not as strong I think inside as I have been in the past."

Angelina said she's been getting through such a tough time by trying to focus on her family of six kids, instead of her career.

"It's been difficult and I haven't worked... I've actually spent most of my days just taking care of the children," she explained.

"I will eventually balance more and do more work but because of family issues it's been extremely tough."

And she admitted that despite her best efforts, she and Brad – who has now been sober for six months – can "get pretty hard on each other".

"It's not easy doing press right now ... I can't pretend this isn't a tough time in my life, but I'm trying to get through it by just moving forward and knowing it's part of being human," she said.

"Sometimes I can forget that and we can all get pretty hard on each other ... Maybe sometimes it appears I am pulling it all together, but really in fact I am just trying to get through my days."

