Hughesy slams THAT ‘ridiculous’ anti-gay marriage ad

Last week the Australian Christian Lobby released a controversial anti-gay marriage advert to deter people from voting to change the law surrounding same-sex couples marrying.

One public figure who thinks the advert and the whole argument against gay marriage is totally outlandish is KIIS FM’s Dave “Hughesy” Hughes.

Speaking exclusively to Be, the comedian called the promo “ridiculous”.

“I mean the part of the ad where they go – one woman says my son was made to role play same-sex marriages in school and it’s like, 'oh my children were made to play being a tree at school'," he joked to Be. “No, but I mean it’s ridiculous.”

“I’d be shocked if it doesn’t get overwhelmingly supported – the gay marriage postal vote,” Hughesy admitted. “The reasons against it – I just don’t see it.”

The Australian Christian Lobby has claimed: “If same-sex marriage becomes law, parents will not have a leg to stand on if they don’t want their kids taught radical sex education, and gender ideologies.”

Australians are due to vote “Yes” or “No” via postal vote for gay marriage in the coming weeks but a High Court challenge against the vote began on Tuesday.

“Hopefully the vote will be positive and we can all move on with our lives so that this doesn’t have to be discussed again,” the radio personality told Be.

Well said Hughesy, well said.

