News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Big Brother star shares incredible pregnancy shoot
Big Brother star shares incredible pregnancy shoot

Lisa Wilkinson on gender pay gap: 'Women have had enough'

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Lisa Wilkinson has opened up about the issue of the gender pay gap following her sudden departure from Channel Nine's Today last month.

Rose McGowan attends event in London
1:27

Rose McGowan attends event in London
Taraji P. Henson SHADING Ryan Seacrest Right To His Face Is Legendary | 2018 Oscars
1:34

Taraji P. Henson SHADING Ryan Seacrest Right To His Face Is Legendary | 2018 Oscars
Firth of Tay partially freezes during monster storm
0:34

Firth of Tay partially freezes during monster storm
Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
1:59

Olympic Skater Adam Rippon Reveals Who REPLACED Harry Styles as His Celebrity Crush
Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
2:30

Heavy snowfall causes travel chaos in Lincoln
Driver Has Split Second To Avoid Semi-Truck
1:42

Driver Has Split Second To Avoid Semi-Truck
Artist Paints Heraldic Banner From Television Show
2:18

Artist Paints Heraldic Banner From Television Show
Maz Compton's Chatter Box... with Rob Mills
4:28

Maz Compton's Chatter Box... with Rob Mills
Meghan Trainor Admits to Having Sex WHERE??!
1:41

Meghan Trainor Admits to Having Sex WHERE??!
5 MUST-SEE Moments From Lady Gaga's Super Bowl 51 Halftime Performance
3:00

5 MUST-SEE Moments From Lady Gaga's Super Bowl 51 Halftime Performance
WATCH Chip and Joanna Gaines Tearful Response to &ldquo;Fixer Upper&rdquo; Ending&nbsp;
1:29

WATCH Chip and Joanna Gaines Tearful Response to “Fixer Upper” Ending 
The Daily Show's New Host Trevor Noah Scores Another First At The Met Gala
0:41

The Daily Show's New Host Trevor Noah Scores Another First At The Met Gala
 

Her exit from the network after 10 years comes after speculation surrounding her salary expectations, with reports the 57-year-old demanded the same pay as co-host Karl Stefanovic.

Speaking to news.com.au, the presenter spoke about women's frustrations in relation to pay gaps in the workplace.

Lisa Wilkinson quits Today pay gap

Lisa Wilkinson (pictured here last week) has spoken out about the gender pay gap between men and women. Source: Getty

"Women have had enough," she told the outlet. "The gender pay gap, domestic violence, homelessness is on a huge rise in this country, particularly for women over 50."

“There are already enough hurdles out there that we have to jump and forces against us that make the fact we are mere female more challenging,’’ Lisa added.

Lisa has reportedly scooped a $2 million dollar pay-packet in her new role with Ten on The Project.

Lisa Wilkinson Karl Stefanovic gender pay gap Today Show channel 9

Lisa reportedly left her Today presenting role due to a significant pay difference between her and co-host Karl Stefanovic. They are are at the Logies earlier this year. Source: Getty

Though clearly excited about her new position, Lisa bid a tender farewell to her former colleagues in an Instagram post last month.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the fun years we shared," she said. "It has been an absolute privilege."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top