Lisa Wilkinson on gender pay gap: 'Women have had enough'

Lisa Wilkinson has opened up about the issue of the gender pay gap following her sudden departure from Channel Nine's Today last month.

Her exit from the network after 10 years comes after speculation surrounding her salary expectations, with reports the 57-year-old demanded the same pay as co-host Karl Stefanovic.

Speaking to news.com.au, the presenter spoke about women's frustrations in relation to pay gaps in the workplace.

"Women have had enough," she told the outlet. "The gender pay gap, domestic violence, homelessness is on a huge rise in this country, particularly for women over 50."

“There are already enough hurdles out there that we have to jump and forces against us that make the fact we are mere female more challenging,’’ Lisa added.

Lisa has reportedly scooped a $2 million dollar pay-packet in her new role with Ten on The Project.

Though clearly excited about her new position, Lisa bid a tender farewell to her former colleagues in an Instagram post last month.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the fun years we shared," she said. "It has been an absolute privilege."

