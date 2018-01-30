News

Margot Robbie latest Aussie to join Dundee Superbowl ad

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Actress Margot Robbie is the latest Aussie star to feature in the Dundee: The Son Of A Legend Returns Home trailer, which has been revealed is actually a part of a Tourism Australia campaign ahead of the Superbowl next week. Watch trailer below.

She makes her hilarious debut in the new teaser throwing a grown man on the other side of an outback bar, and then points and yells, "Nobody talks to Mick like that!".

The most recent teaser starts off with the usual Aussie heavyweights, Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Isla Fisher, Liam Hemsworth and American comedian Danny McBride.

Margot Robbie Dundee trailer

The 27-year-old seems extremely angry at a man in an outback bar, while onlookers watch over the fight. Source: FireRim Films

Ruby Rose Dundee trailer

Ruby Rose also makes an appearacen as a police woman. Source: RimFire Films

Joining the original cast in the new trailer for the faux film is Margot Robbie, Ruby Rose, Jessica Mauboy and cricketer Luke Bracey.

Paul Hogan, who co-wrote the original script has given permission for Tourism Australia to use the name for the Superbowl commercial.
Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth Dundee trailer

The faux film stars Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth. Source: RimFire Films

According to AdNews, data found that since the release of the first fake trailer, "Digital content engagement around Tourism Australia increased by 1256% - when comparing 19-25 January to the prior week, 12-18 January 2018."

We will have to wait and see whether this stereotype of a commercial will entice any Americans, only time will tell.

