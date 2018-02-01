Stu Laundy steps out with Sophie Monk lookalike

Stu Laundy stepped out with a Sophie Monk lookalike in Sydney on Thursday.

It's the first time the publican has been seen since their split was announced last week.

The 44-year-old appeared to be in good spirits as he enjoyed lunch with a blonde female, who looked a lot like his ex, Sophie.

The pair seemed to be very deep in conversation and enjoying each other's company.

Sophie announced she had split from Stu last week after just three months together following their stint on The Bachelorette.

Earlier this week, multimillionaire Stu admitted he "sort of" found out about their split "via Instagram".

"I sort of found out via Instagram," he revealed on Nova FM's Fitzy and Wippa Show. "But, having said that, we both knew in our hearts, we had pushed more towards a friendship."

"I think it was a decision we'd both been coming to," he continued. "She did it in a very nice way."

He went onto explain to the radio duo they just "became better mates" and admitted he hopes he'll "just fade away into obscurity".

Sophie, 38, took to Instagram early Friday morning to share the sad news of their split.

Over the weekend Sophie took to Instagram to announce the pair's split.

"I don't know how to explain this because it's an unusual circumstance to be in...," she wrote. "But because I entered this relationship so publicly I know I owe an answer to Australia about my personal life."

Sophie went onto explain she signed up to the show "looking to settle down and start a family".

"I gave it the best shot I could and my intentions were everything I said I was looking for, but unfortunately it just didn't work out," she continued.

