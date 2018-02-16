Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have split

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have officially called time on their two-year marriage.

Their decision to separate 'was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,' according to the Friends star's publicist, Stephen Huvane

The pair — who became engaged in 2012 and married in August 2015 — insisted they were still 'two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.'

"Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another," they added.

Justin, 46 and Jen met on the set ofin 2007 but it wasn't until the reconnected whilst filmingin 2010 that the fell in love.

The couple said they are making the announcement publicly 'in an effort to reduce any further speculation' after fans noticed they hadn't been spotted much recently.

Their shock announcement comes just days after it was rumoured Jen, 49 and her ex, Brad Pitt had reunited.

Nearly 13 years after their divorce, the former lovers were reportedly 'engaged' after Brad popped the question, Woman's Day magazine reported.

"He didn't make any big, romantic gestures or anything - he just laid his heart out for Jen and told her that she's still the one for him," this 'insider' told the publication.

Brad, 54, recently divorced from Angelina Jolie after ten years of marriage.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram