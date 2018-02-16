Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have split

News

Their decision to separate 'was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,' according to the Friends star's publicist, Stephen Huvane

The pair — who became engaged in 2012 and married in August 2015 — insisted they were still 'two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.'

Jennifer Aniston Justin Theroux break up

Jennifer Aniston and her hubby Justin Theroux have split after two years of marriage. Source: Getty

Jennifer Aniston with hubby Justin Theroux

The pair haven't been seen together much recently. Source: Getty

"Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another," they added.

Justin, 46 and Jen met on the set of Tropic Thunder in 2007 but it wasn't until the reconnected whilst filming Wanderlust in 2010 that the fell in love.

The couple said they are making the announcement publicly 'in an effort to reduce any further speculation' after fans noticed they hadn't been spotted much recently.

Jennifer Aniston splits from hubby Justin Theroux

In happier days! The couple, pictured in 2013 together, all smiles. Source: Getty

Their shock announcement comes just days after it was rumoured Jen, 49 and her ex, Brad Pitt had reunited.

Nearly 13 years after their divorce, the former lovers were reportedly 'engaged' after Brad popped the question, Woman's Day magazine reported.

Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston Paris 2004

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly "engaged" again. The couple are pictured here in Paris together in 2004. Source: Getty

"He didn't make any big, romantic gestures or anything - he just laid his heart out for Jen and told her that she's still the one for him," this 'insider' told the publication.

Brad, 54, recently divorced from Angelina Jolie after ten years of marriage.

