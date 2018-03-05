The Oscars speech that rocked everyone

News

Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Frances McDormand has won the Academy Award for Best Actress with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and boy did she make it memorable with a one-of-a-kind acceptance speech.

Calling for all the female nominees in every category to 'stand with me' Frances made a powerful point about supporting fellow females in the industry.

She even called for Meryl Streep to stand first, saying 'if you do it everybody else will.'

Frances McDormand winsAcademy Award Best actress

Frances McDormand won Best Actress Three Billboards and asked all her fellow nominees to stand with her. Source: Getty

"Look around, ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell," she said. "I have two words to leave with you tonight... inclusion, rider."

Frances has also scooped a Golden Globe and BAFTA this year for her portrayal of a grieving mum in the hit movie.

Meryl Streep stands during Frances Mcdormand's Oscar speech

Frances called for Meryl Streep to stand and lead the other women in her speech. Source: Getty

She beat Australian actress Margot Robbie to win the Oscar as well as Meryl Streep, who was nominated for her part in The Post.

Allison Janney also won big at this year's Academy Awards after scooping the gong for Best Supporting Actress.

It is the first Oscar for the 58-year-old who has been recognised for her performance of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding's mum, LaVona Golden.

She fought off stiff competition from Laurie Metcalf for her part in Lady Bird and Lesley Manville in Phantom Thread.

Allison Janey wins academy award

Allison Janney has taken home best supporting actress ahead of highly regarded competition. Source: Getty

During her heartfelt acceptance speech, Allison joked, 'I did it all myself!' while Australian actress Margot looked on full of proud emotion.

The actress wore $US4million worth of diamonds to collect her iconic award, along with a stunning Reem Acra gown.

Margot Robbie emotional as Allison Janney wins Oscar 2018

Margot Robbie couldn't contain her happiness when Allison was crowned the winner. Source: Getty

Earlier in the night, The Shape of Water won the award for Best Production Design, after being nominated for 13 different awards.

Shape of Water wins Oscar 2018

Set decorator Jeffrey A. Melvin, production designer Paul Denham Austerberry, and set decorator Shane Vieau, winners of the Best Production Design award for 'The Shape of Water,' pose in the press room with their prestigious prize. Source: Getty

The Best Supporting Actor Oscar went to actor Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri at the very start of the night, which is notably the 90th Academy Awards.

Guillermo Del Toro has just won gold for The Shape of Water after being crowned this year's Best Director.

Guillermo Del Toro Shape of Water director win

Guillermo Del Toro, who originates from Mexico, has won his first Oscar for directing The Shape of Water. Source: Getty

The film also won Best Production Design and Best Original Score.

Gary Oldman wins Oscar 2018

Gary Oldman has taken home Best Actor for playing Churchill in The Darkest Hour after winning best actor BAFTA too. Source: Getty

British actor Gary Oldman has won the highly regarded Best Actor category for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour.

He beat breakthrough actor Daniel Kaluuya, star of horror film Get Out, and Irish Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread, to take home the Academy award for his performance as Winston Churchill

Best Picture went to The Shape of Water, taking their total trophy count to four on the night.

Other winners included:

Best Animated Feature — Pixar's Coco
Best Sound Editing — Dunkirk
Best Sound Mixing — Dunkirk
Best Film Editing — Dunkirk
Best Documentary Short Subject — Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405
Best Visual Effects — Blade Runner 2049
Best Screenplay — Call Me By Your Name
Original Screenplay — Get Out
Best Cinematography — Blade Runner 2049
Original Score — The Shape of Water
Best Original Song — Remember Me


