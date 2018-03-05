The Oscars speech that rocked everyone

Frances McDormand has won the Academy Award for Best Actress with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and boy did she make it memorable with a one-of-a-kind acceptance speech.

Calling for all the female nominees in every category to 'stand with me' Frances made a powerful point about supporting fellow females in the industry.

She even called for Meryl Streep to stand first, saying 'if you do it everybody else will.'

"Look around, ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell," she said. "I have two words to leave with you tonight... inclusion, rider."

Frances has also scooped a Golden Globe and BAFTA this year for her portrayal of a grieving mum in the hit movie.

She beat Australian actress Margot Robbie to win the Oscar as well as Meryl Streep, who was nominated for her part in The Post.

Allison Janney also won big at this year's Academy Awards after scooping the gong for Best Supporting Actress.

It is the first Oscar for the 58-year-old who has been recognised for her performance of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding's mum, LaVona Golden.

She fought off stiff competition from Laurie Metcalf for her part in Lady Bird and Lesley Manville in Phantom Thread.

During her heartfelt acceptance speech, Allison joked, 'I did it all myself!' while Australian actress Margot looked on full of proud emotion.

The actress wore $US4million worth of diamonds to collect her iconic award, along with a stunning Reem Acra gown.

Earlier in the night, The Shape of Water won the award for Best Production Design, after being nominated for 13 different awards.

The Best Supporting Actor Oscar went to actor Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri at the very start of the night, which is notably the 90th Academy Awards.

Guillermo Del Toro has just won gold for The Shape of Water after being crowned this year's Best Director.

The film also won Best Production Design and Best Original Score.

British actor Gary Oldman has won the highly regarded Best Actor category for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour.

He beat breakthrough actor Daniel Kaluuya, star of horror film Get Out, and Irish Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread, to take home the Academy award for his performance as Winston Churchill

Best Picture went to The Shape of Water, taking their total trophy count to four on the night.

Other winners included:

Best Animated Feature — Pixar's Coco

Best Sound Editing — Dunkirk

Best Sound Mixing — Dunkirk

Best Film Editing — Dunkirk

Best Documentary Short Subject — Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405

Best Visual Effects — Blade Runner 2049

Best Screenplay — Call Me By Your Name

Original Screenplay — Get Out

Best Cinematography — Blade Runner 2049

Original Score — The Shape of Water

Best Original Song — Remember Me

