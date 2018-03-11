News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump
Lindsay Lohan offers legal help to Donald Trump

MKR's Jess and Emma get flustered around Curtis Stone

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

When people think of My Kitchen Rules most are aware it's a cooking show, however on tonight's episode it seemed more like a dating show with contestants Emma and Jess swooning over celebrity chef Curtis Stone.

MKR's Jess and Emma get flustered with Curtis Stone

MKR's Jess and Emma get flustered with Curtis Stone

The bubbly blondes couldn't contain their excitement as they saw the cute chef walking towards them.

"Oh my god is that Curtis Stone?," Jess squealed, with Emma adding, "It's my husband."

Jess emma MKR curtis stone

The girls were so overwhelmed by the celebrity guests appearance they seemed to forget why they were there . Source: Seven

Jess and Emma MKR

"Oh my god, there's Curtis Stone," Jess said tot he viewers. Source: Seven

It seemed like one of the toughest public challenges where group one were asked to cook for 100 hungry children after sport was over, the challenge being the Kids Sports Day Challenge with kids scoring the teams.

But it seemed like their were bigger things to worry about for Emma and Jess, and that was the handsome guest judge Curtis Stone.

"Why did I wear this outfit today?" Emma muttered.

"All I know is that Curtis Stone doesn't know he loves me yet but he will soon," Emma added.

"What an awesome surprise walking up and seeing Curtis this morning," Jess added.

"Hi Jess, hi Emma," Curtis said to the flustered girls.

"Hey baby," Emma joked to the viewers.

Jess and Emma's zucchini slice stall empty

None of the children appeared to find Jess and Emma's zucchini slice appetizing. Source: Seven

Jess MKR food stall

Jess went to hand out the slice, some kids grabbed it, others weren't interested. Source: Source: Seven

And unfortunately the distraction came on too hot for the sisters, leaving their zucchini slice shunned by the kids, their food stall empty and their reputation on the line.

Jess was seen frantically handing out slices to the kids while they lined up at other team's food stalls. Awkward.


And although they dropped the ball with the kids, leaving the little one's unimpressed, the judges' critiques seemed to lighten the mood.

"Jess and Emma, when I was a little kid my mum used to make zucchini slice," Curtis said, adding, "I hope she's not watching because I think yours was better than hers."

Curtis Stone MKR

Curtis Stone didn't seem to mind the girls' slice. Source: Sevenn

"I love you Curtis," Jess said when addressing the viewers.

In the end the girls were safe for another round, leaving Alex and Emily on the chopping block and facing elimination house.

For more My Kitchen Rules tune in at 7:30pm Monday on Channel Seven.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top