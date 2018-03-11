MKR's Jess and Emma get flustered around Curtis Stone

When people think of My Kitchen Rules most are aware it's a cooking show, however on tonight's episode it seemed more like a dating show with contestants Emma and Jess swooning over celebrity chef Curtis Stone.

MKR's Jess and Emma get flustered with Curtis Stone

The bubbly blondes couldn't contain their excitement as they saw the cute chef walking towards them.

"Oh my god is that Curtis Stone?," Jess squealed, with Emma adding, "It's my husband."

It seemed like one of the toughest public challenges where group one were asked to cook for 100 hungry children after sport was over, the challenge being the Kids Sports Day Challenge with kids scoring the teams.

But it seemed like their were bigger things to worry about for Emma and Jess, and that was the handsome guest judge Curtis Stone.

"Why did I wear this outfit today?" Emma muttered.

"All I know is that Curtis Stone doesn't know he loves me yet but he will soon," Emma added.

"What an awesome surprise walking up and seeing Curtis this morning," Jess added.

"Hi Jess, hi Emma," Curtis said to the flustered girls.

"Hey baby," Emma joked to the viewers.

And unfortunately the distraction came on too hot for the sisters, leaving their zucchini slice shunned by the kids, their food stall empty and their reputation on the line.

Jess was seen frantically handing out slices to the kids while they lined up at other team's food stalls. Awkward.

And although they dropped the ball with the kids, leaving the little one's unimpressed, the judges' critiques seemed to lighten the mood.

"Jess and Emma, when I was a little kid my mum used to make zucchini slice," Curtis said, adding, "I hope she's not watching because I think yours was better than hers."

"I love you Curtis," Jess said when addressing the viewers.

In the end the girls were safe for another round, leaving Alex and Emily on the chopping block and facing elimination house.

For more My Kitchen Rules tune in at 7:30pm Monday on Channel Seven.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram