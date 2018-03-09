News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

JLaw's shock revelation about her sex life

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Jennifer Lawrence has gotten pretty candid talking about her sex life.

Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
1:00

Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
Guy Attacked by Shark While Spearfishing
5:22

Guy Attacked by Shark While Spearfishing
Runaway Snowmobile
0:55

Runaway Snowmobile
Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
This cannoli is as big as your head
1:24

This cannoli is as big as your head
Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
1:55

Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
1:22

Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
1:40

Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
0:33

Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
2:45

Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
0:51

This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
 

Apparently, more often than not, the Red Sparrow actress really isn't bothered about getting down and dirty, especially when it comes down to one-night stands.

"I always talk like I want d**k, but the truth is when I look back at my sexual past it was always with boyfriends," the 27-year-old told The Sun.

Jennifer Lawrence 2018

Jennifer Lawrence (pictured here last month) got rather candid about her sex life in a recent interview. Source: Getty

JLaw admitted she talks like she 'likes' sex but actually really doesn't. Interesting.

And why is this?

She puts it down to being a 'germaphobe' and referred a man's genitals as 'dangerous'.

The Red Sparrow star has admitted she's not actually that fond of sex. Source: Fox

Which is apparently why she has 'made it this far without an STI'.

JLaw also revealed to the outlet it's been quite a while since she's done the deed.

“I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time,” she said. “I would like to have a relationship, you know - it’s hard out there!”

The actress split from her boyfriend director Darren Aronofsky in November 2017 after just over one year together.

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky split

The actress split from her boyfriend director Darren Aronofsky in November 2017 after dating for just over one year. The couple are pictured here together last year. Source: Getty

You go, JLaw.

More power to all the single ladies out there.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top