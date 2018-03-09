JLaw's shock revelation about her sex life

Jennifer Lawrence has gotten pretty candid talking about her sex life.

Apparently, more often than not, the Red Sparrow actress really isn't bothered about getting down and dirty, especially when it comes down to one-night stands.

"I always talk like I want d**k, but the truth is when I look back at my sexual past it was always with boyfriends," the 27-year-old told The Sun.

JLaw admitted she talks like she 'likes' sex but actually really doesn't. Interesting.

And why is this?

She puts it down to being a 'germaphobe' and referred a man's genitals as 'dangerous'.

Which is apparently why she has 'made it this far without an STI'.

JLaw also revealed to the outlet it's been quite a while since she's done the deed.

“I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time,” she said. “I would like to have a relationship, you know - it’s hard out there!”

The actress split from her boyfriend director Darren Aronofsky in November 2017 after just over one year together.

You go, JLaw.

More power to all the single ladies out there.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram