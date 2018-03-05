Jennifer Lawrence recently admitted she deeply regretted her Oscars fall of 2013, but that hasn't stopped her risking it again at this year's Academy Awards.

JLaw climbs over seats at the Oscars

In true JLaw fashion, and totally relatable to us all, the actress was pictured in her floor-length silver sequinned gown, climbing over the seats with a glass of wine in tow.

Trying to be oh-so savvy and clever, the Red Sparrow star lifted up her gown to give her legs more room to move as she attempted to climb over.

It appeared as though JLaw was climbing over the seats backwards, to say hello to fellow A-list actress Salma Hayek.

Luckily, unlike her sensational fall of 2013, the 27-year-old made it over the seats unscathed.

Even better, her glass of wine was fully intact.

Which, once again, proves JLaw just embodies us all.

What a babe.

