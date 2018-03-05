News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

JLaw climbs over seats at the Oscars

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Jennifer Lawrence recently admitted she deeply regretted her Oscars fall of 2013, but that hasn't stopped her risking it again at this year's Academy Awards.

JLaw climbs over seats at the Oscars

JLaw climbs over seats at the Oscars

In true JLaw fashion, and totally relatable to us all, the actress was pictured in her floor-length silver sequinned gown, climbing over the seats with a glass of wine in tow.

Trying to be oh-so savvy and clever, the Red Sparrow star lifted up her gown to give her legs more room to move as she attempted to climb over.

Jennifer Lawrence climbs over seats Oscars 2018

Trying to be oh-so savvy and clever, JLaw lifted up her gown to give her legs more room to move as she attempted to climb over. Source: Getty

JLaw Oscars 2018

Easy does it, JLaw. Source: Getty

It appeared as though JLaw was climbing over the seats backwards, to say hello to fellow A-list actress Salma Hayek.

Luckily, unlike her sensational fall of 2013, the 27-year-old made it over the seats unscathed.

Jennifer Lawrence hugs Salma Hayek Oscars 2018

It was all to greet fellow A-lister Salma Hayek. Source: Getty

Even better, her glass of wine was fully intact.

Which, once again, proves JLaw just embodies us all.

Her glass of wine was fully intact. You go, girl. Source: Getty

What a babe.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top