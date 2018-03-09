News

Bindi Irwin's tribute to mum Terri

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

She's followed in her mum Terri's wildlife footsteps with the pair both dedicating their lives to caring for animals.

Now Bindi Irwin has paid a touching tribute to her 'best friend' in a series of adorable photos shared on social media in honour of International Women's Day.

The 19-year-old — who is also the daughter of the late Steve Irwin — captioned the snaps with some very inspiring words, calling 53-year-old Terri 'the strongest woman I know.'

Bindi Irwin's tribute to mum

Bindi Irwin has made a touching tribute to her mum Terri to celebrate International Women's Day. Source: Instagram/BindiIrwin

She adorably gushes about the woman who has shaped her life. Source: Instagram/BindiIrwin

"You inspire me every day," she wrote alongside a photo of her mum smiling on a beach.

Another pic showed Terri as a young mum, holding a cute-as-a-button Bindi as a baby in her arms.

She shared this throwback of them. How cute! Source: Instagram/BindiIriwn

"I love you so much, Mum," the caption reads.

It wasn't the only special thing to happen with the Irwin's on International Women's Day, with Bindi being made into a Barbie doll to commemorate the important day.

Bindi Irwin is one of 14 new Barbie dolls which have been released as 'Sheros' which are a part of Mattel's 'Inspiring Women' series. Source: Mattel

The wildlife warrior was one of 14 'Shero's' — which stands for she-hero — dolls of different iconic women from both past and present.

Her love of animals (as well as khaki) sure does make her a kick-ass female.

