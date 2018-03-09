Bindi Irwin's tribute to mum Terri

She's followed in her mum Terri's wildlife footsteps with the pair both dedicating their lives to caring for animals.

Now Bindi Irwin has paid a touching tribute to her 'best friend' in a series of adorable photos shared on social media in honour of International Women's Day.

The 19-year-old — who is also the daughter of the late Steve Irwin — captioned the snaps with some very inspiring words, calling 53-year-old Terri 'the strongest woman I know.'

"You inspire me every day," she wrote alongside a photo of her mum smiling on a beach.

Another pic showed Terri as a young mum, holding a cute-as-a-button Bindi as a baby in her arms.

"I love you so much, Mum," the caption reads.

It wasn't the only special thing to happen with the Irwin's on International Women's Day, with Bindi being made into a Barbie doll to commemorate the important day.

The wildlife warrior was one of 14 'Shero's' — which stands for she-hero — dolls of different iconic women from both past and present.

Her love of animals (as well as khaki) sure does make her a kick-ass female.

