Bindi Irwin's tribute to mum Terri

She's followed in her mum Terri's wildlife footsteps with the pair both dedicating their lives to caring for animals.
Now Bindi Irwin has paid a touching tribute to her 'best friend' in a series of adorable photos shared on social media in honour of International Women's Day.
The 19-year-old — who is also the daughter of the late Steve Irwin — captioned the snaps with some very inspiring words, calling 53-year-old Terri 'the strongest woman I know.'
"You inspire me every day," she wrote alongside a photo of her mum smiling on a beach.
"I love you so much, Mum," the caption reads.
It wasn't the only special thing to happen with the Irwin's on International Women's Day, with Bindi being made into a Barbie doll to commemorate the important day.
The wildlife warrior was one of 14 'Shero's' — which stands for she-hero — dolls of different iconic women from both past and present.
Her love of animals (as well as khaki) sure does make her a kick-ass female.
