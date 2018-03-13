Lisa Curry welcomes new baby into the family

On March 5th baby boy Flynn Melchior Gruell was welcomed into the world as the newest member to join Lisa Curry and former partner Grant Kenny’s extended family.

"I’m a Granma!!!!!" Lisa revealed on Instagram as she announced her daughter Morgan Kenny has given birth to a baby boy.

“Welcome to the world little Flynn. Words cannot describe how happy I am for my bubba @morgangruell and her hubby Ryan. Grant and I are so overwhelmed. It’s an incredible feeling. He is completely adorable," she gushed.

Now it seems little Flynn should expect to be spoilt by his proud new ‘Granma’.

"This little pickle is going to be loved and squeezed and spoiled so much," the Olympic swimmer and former I'm a Celeb star said in an earlier Instagram post, eagerly waiting for his arrival.

But, while everyone is happy family now, it seems the pregnancy did not go quite as planned.

Speaking to Women’s Day, 27-year-old Morgan Kenny, married to her high school sweetheart Ryan Gruell, revealed she had every intention of having a water birth but Flynn had other plans, arriving two weeks early.

The young couple instead had to rush to hospital and were lucky to make it in time.

"If we'd left 10 minutes later, I would have given birth in the car,” Morgan said to Women’s Day.

"Ryan just kept reminding me to breathe," she says, grateful for his support through the almost ‘traumatic’ experience.

Now we’re all wondering if he will follow the family’s footsteps and grow up to be a little sportsman.

He does have the genes of an Olympian from Lisa Curry AND an Ironman from Grant Kenny, not to mention a personal trainer for a mum, who even continued to train mum Lisa throughout the course of the pregnancy.

