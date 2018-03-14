News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Katy Perry handles wardrobe malfunction like a pro

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

What was meant to be a bit of fun for Katy Perry, her fellow American Idol judges and a contestant turned into a slight wardrobe mishap for the singer during a recent auditions episode.

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
YouTubers, Parkland Students & MORE React To YouTube HQ Shooting
2:36

YouTubers, Parkland Students & MORE React To YouTube HQ Shooting
Is this the most awkward wardrobe malfunction ever?
0:51

Is this the most awkward wardrobe malfunction ever?
Youtube Shooter 911 Call
0:34

Youtube Shooter 911 Call
Fans Think They REVEALED American Horror Story S8 Theme After THIS Clue
1:59

Fans Think They REVEALED American Horror Story S8 Theme After THIS Clue
True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
0:57

True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
Kian Lawley RETURNS To YouTube After Being Fired From The Hate U Give & Apologi
2:46

Kian Lawley RETURNS To YouTube After Being Fired From The Hate U Give & Apologi
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis caught on kiss cam
0:20

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis caught on kiss cam
Seminarians take part in snowball fight in Vatican's St Peter's Square
0:48

Seminarians take part in snowball fight in Vatican's St Peter's Square
Dog Fails to Fit Large Ball Through Doggy Door
0:35

Dog Fails to Fit Large Ball Through Doggy Door
Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
0:40

Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
Jason Derulo: &quot;Want to Want Me&quot; - AMERICAN IDOL XIV

Jason Derulo: "Want to Want Me" - AMERICAN IDOL XIV
 

The auditioner, Michelle, encouraged Katy and other judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to get up and dance.

But when it came down to twerking, it didn't go quite so well for Katy.

Katy Perry American Idol wardrobe mishap

When it came down to twerking, it didn't go quite so well for Katy. Source: YouTube / American Idol

As can be seen in the video above as she was dancing, the 33-year-old fell over with her dress unfortunately riding up.

The quick-thinking singer clearly knew what to do in that situation, gracefully posing as she fell over, keeping cool as a cucumber.

It took a few attempts, and some help from her knights in shining armour, Luke and Lionel, to help but Katy eventually got back on her feet. Source: YouTube / American Idol

It took a few attempts, and some help from her knights in shining armour, Luke and Lionel to help, but Katy eventually got back on her feet.

The Firework singer just strutted off as if nothing had happened, like the pro she is.

American Idol Katy Perry wardrobe mishap

She handled it like a total pro. Source: YouTube / American Idol

We bow down to you, Katy.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top