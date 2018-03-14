Katy Perry handles wardrobe malfunction like a pro

What was meant to be a bit of fun for Katy Perry, her fellow American Idol judges and a contestant turned into a slight wardrobe mishap for the singer during a recent auditions episode.

The auditioner, Michelle, encouraged Katy and other judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to get up and dance.

But when it came down to twerking, it didn't go quite so well for Katy.

As can be seen in the video above as she was dancing, the 33-year-old fell over with her dress unfortunately riding up.

The quick-thinking singer clearly knew what to do in that situation, gracefully posing as she fell over, keeping cool as a cucumber.

It took a few attempts, and some help from her knights in shining armour, Luke and Lionel to help, but Katy eventually got back on her feet.

The Firework singer just strutted off as if nothing had happened, like the pro she is.

We bow down to you, Katy.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram