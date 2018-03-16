News

Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Carrie Bickmore breaks down in tears

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Carrie Bickmore broke down in tears on The Project after an emotional video for co-host Waleed Aly's anti-bullying campaign was shown.

The video was shown ahead of National Day of Action Against Bullying and Violence and was also a tribute to 14-year-old Dolly Everett who took her own life after being cyberbullied.

Margot Robbie, Liam Payne, Kayla Itsines, Troye Sivan and many others joined in to deliver the message to encourage people to speak up in the face of bullying 'even if your voice shakes'.

Carrie Bickmore The Project crying

Carrie Bickmore broke down in tears on The Project after an emotional video for co-host Waleed Aly's anti-bullying campaign was shown. Source: Ten

Carrie, 37, got incredibly choked up after the video reel was played, saying it 'was incredibly powerful'.

Waleed agreed, reflecting on his own experience as a parent and how scary 'the whole concept of bullying' can be.

Margot Robbie, Liam Payne, Kayla Itsines, Troye Sivan and many others joined in to deliver the message to encourage people to speak up in the face of bullying 'even if your voice shakes'. Source: Ten

"When you're a parent you know how terrifying the whole concept of bullying is and how helpless you feel with the prospect of it," he said.

Waleed Aly Anti-bullying Carrie Bickmore

Waleed reflected on his own experience as a parent and how scary 'the whole concept of bullying' can be. Source: Ten

The 39-year-old explained 'without that communication' the issue of bullying will never be resolved.

"Without everybody stepping up and being in this together none of this gets fixed," Waleed said. "I cannot express how grateful I am to every single person who came forward and helped us out with that clip."

