Angelina Jolie's wedding joy

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

It's been over a year since her split from Brad Pitt, and it seems Angelina Jolie is now ready to well and truly move on.

So much so, the 42-year-old actress is apparently keen to make it all official, by marrying her supposed new 'mystery man'.

"She's decided to marry her wealthy beau as soon as the ink is dry on the divorce from Brad," a source tells OK! magazine.

angelina jolie

Angelina Jolie is reportedly getting married again. Source: Getty

And apparently Angelina is the one who popped the big question.

"In fact, Angie's so in love that she was the on to propose!" the insider adds.

According to the publication, the actress is keen for the nuptials to take place in July or August this year, just outside of London.

Angelina and Brad split at the end of 2016 after two years of marriage. Source: Getty

It's also claimed Ange met her new man last year, with their first date being 'a quiet dinner at a British diplomat's house'.

Angelina and Brad split at the end of 2016 after two years of marriage.

The pair share children Maddox, 15, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Be has reached out to Angelina's representatives for comment.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

