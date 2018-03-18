News

Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic apologises to Georgie Gardner

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Karl Stefanovic has apologised for the controversial comments he made about his new co-host Georgie Gardner in an epic rant that was leaked by an uber driver.

The Today host was recorded complaining about his Channel Nine colleagues to brother Peter Stefanovic who had him on loud speaker whilst in the cab.

Now the 43-year-old has now come forward to say they are both 'sorry' and admitted the remarks were 'stupid.'

Georgie Gardner Karl Stefanovic

Karl has apologised to Georgie Gardner over the comments he made about her that were recorded by an Uber driver. Source: Instagram/GeorgieGardner

The pair have been hosting the Today Show together since the start of the year. Source: Nine

“Pete and I were guilty of having a spray after a Sunday barbecue,” Karl told The Sunday Telegraph. “We talk a hundred times a day and hardly ever about work. Mainly about his terrible golf."

“But we did, and the conversation was recorded. And we are sorry. I was angry with myself at first that I could be so stupid.”

Karl made the comments to his brother Pete who had his phone on loud speaker in the car. Source: Instagram/PeterStefanovic

Karl is said to have been busted 'b**ching and moaning' about his colleagues — which also included entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins as well as some top level execs — when the unidentified driver tried to sell the recording to the media.

“For the record, Georgie Gardner is killing it. She’s the best thing to happen to the show in years," Karl also told The Sunday Tele, adding he 'loved working with her'.

The Today host recently 'married' his partner Jasmine in a secret ceremony. Source: Instagram/KarlStefanovic

The presenter who recently tied-the-knot to his fiancee Jasmine Yarbrough in a commitment ceremony also joked he would only be 'taking cabs' in future.

Georgie — who took over from Lisa Wilkinson at the start of this year — has yet to comment on the situation.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

