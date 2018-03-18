Karl Stefanovic apologises to Georgie Gardner

Karl Stefanovic has apologised for the controversial comments he made about his new co-host Georgie Gardner in an epic rant that was leaked by an uber driver.

The Today host was recorded complaining about his Channel Nine colleagues to brother Peter Stefanovic who had him on loud speaker whilst in the cab.

Now the 43-year-old has now come forward to say they are both 'sorry' and admitted the remarks were 'stupid.'

“Pete and I were guilty of having a spray after a Sunday barbecue,” Karl told The Sunday Telegraph. “We talk a hundred times a day and hardly ever about work. Mainly about his terrible golf."

“But we did, and the conversation was recorded. And we are sorry. I was angry with myself at first that I could be so stupid.”

Karl is said to have been busted 'b**ching and moaning' about his colleagues — which also included entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins as well as some top level execs — when the unidentified driver tried to sell the recording to the media.

“For the record, Georgie Gardner is killing it. She’s the best thing to happen to the show in years," Karl also told The Sunday Tele, adding he 'loved working with her'.

The presenter who recently tied-the-knot to his fiancee Jasmine Yarbrough in a commitment ceremony also joked he would only be 'taking cabs' in future.

Georgie — who took over from Lisa Wilkinson at the start of this year — has yet to comment on the situation.

