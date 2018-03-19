News

Exclusive: MKR's Suong reveals truth behind Sonya's 'insult'

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

It was the comment that left a sour taste in everyone's mouths during Sunday night's episode of My Kitchen Rules, and now Suong has opened up about how she felt when Sonya told her she "couldn't afford fine dining".

Speaking to Be, the mother-of-four says she and Sonya have put the feud behind them, and as a matter of fact, there's truth to what her TV rival said after all.

"Well it's true," Suong reveals. "I can't actually afford fine dining."

Suong can't afford fine dining MKR

My Kitchen Rules contestant Suong says Sonya was right, she can't afford fine dining. Source: Seven

"To go to a fine dining experience would be our two-week budget," she adds.

"Before filming of the show I actually had never been to fine dining before," she admits. "I have four kids so we wouldn't be able to afford that."

The reality star goes on to explain that dining at fancy restaurants isn't the only way to taste exquisite cuisine.

"I don't think you need to go to fine dining to be able to know how to enjoy food," she tells Be, adding, "food doesn't discriminate people, people discriminate you".

MKR Sonya told viewers on Sunday night Suong coudn't afford fine dining

Sonya told the viewers on Sunday night she didn't think Suong could afford fine dining. Source: Seven

Meanwhile when speaking to Be on Sunday, Sydneysider Sonya apologised for the controversial remark she made towards Suong, before insisting, "I was only repeating what she [Suong] was saying."

"They’re words that came out of her mouth," Sonya told Be.

"She said, 'What, you think I’m stupid because I can’t afford fine dining?' and I said, 'Well I didn’t say that, you’re saying that. Like you’re putting those words in my mouth'."

"I was only repeating what she was saying," added Sonya.

Tune in to My Kitchen Rules Tuesday night at 7:30pm on Channel Seven to see who will be cooking against Kim and Suong in the next sudden death elimination house cook-off.

